Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Global Limited    BHGU   GG00B2QQPS89

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/30 11:35:09 am
16.15 USD   -0.62%
12:59pBH GLOBAL : Conversion of Securities
PR
07/29BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - June 2019
PU
07/29BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - June 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Global : Conversion of Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Completion of 30 June 2019 Share Conversion
30 July 2019
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

Following the publication on 17 July 2019 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 June 2019, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 June 2019 share conversion date:
 

0.800402 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.249373 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share


On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 32,016 Sterling Class Shares of no par value;

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 40,000 US Dollar Class Shares of no par value;

all with effect from 30 July 2019. 

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 6 August 2019.  Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on 6 August 2019.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

-             2,601,472       US Dollar Shares
-                267,443       US Dollar Treasury Shares
-           19,918,275      Sterling Shares
-              1,667,180      Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 1
Sterling Share                1.97950

From 30 July 2019, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,029,697.

Enquiries:

Website:           www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  +44  (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH GLOBAL LIMITED
12:59pBH GLOBAL : Conversion of Securities
PR
07/29BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - June 2019
PU
07/29BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - June 2019
PR
07/02BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (June 2019)
PU
07/02BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (June 2019)
PR
07/02BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
06/28BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - May 2019
PR
06/24BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (May 2019)
PU
06/24BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (May 2019)
PR
06/21BH GLOBAL : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group