Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Global Limited    BHGU   GG00B2QQPS89

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/30 12:35:28 pm
16.35 USD   --.--%
01:47pBH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - September 2019
PR
10/29BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2019
PR
10/01BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Global : Investor Statement - September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

INVESTOR STATEMENT
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
YOUR ATTENTION IS DRAWN TO THEDISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS DOCUMENT
Overview and Objective This Investor Statement covers the period of 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 and is being circulated to satisfy the quarterly account statement obligations of the commodity pool operator of BH Global Limited ('BHG') pursuant to CFTC Regulation 4.7.
Company Size

The total net assets of BHG are summarised as follows:

Share Class 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 Change in Net Assets 30 June 2019 - 30 September 2019 30 September 2019 30 June 2019
Currency USD (mm) Currency USD (mm) Currency USD (mm) In Currency of Class (mm) In Currency of Class (mm)
USD Shares 42.6 43.8 -1.1 42.6 43.8
GBP Shares 394.5 412.6 -18.0 320.2 324.1
Total 437.1 456.3 -19.2 - -

Source: Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ('Northern Trust')

Figures are rounded to one decimal place.

Share Capital

The number of shares in issue in each share class of BHG is summarised as follows:

Share Class 30 September 2019 30 June 2019
USD Shares 2,601,472 2,641,472
GBP Shares 19,918,275 19,886,259

Source: Northern Trust

Performance Review

The closing share price* of each share class of BHG is summarised as follows:

Share Class 30 September 2019 28 June 2019
USD Shares (US$) 16.55 16.35
GBP Shares (£) 15.50 16.45

Source: Bloomberg

The NAV per share* of each share class of BHG is summarised as follows:

Share Class 30 September 2019 30 June 2019
USD Shares (US$) 16.38 16.56
GBP Shares (£) 16.08 16.30

* NAV performance is provided for information purposes only. Shares in BHG do not necessarily trade at a price equal to the prevailing NAV per Share.

Source: BHG's Net Asset Value per Share data is provided by BHG's Administrator, Northern Trust, and is based on Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited ('BHMS') Net Asset Value data provided by the Administrator of BHMS, International Fund Services (Ireland) Limited. BHG is a feeder fund to BHMS. BHG's Net Asset Value data in this report is unaudited and net of all investment management fees and all other fees and expenses payable by BHG.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS

Further details of monthly performance information and the outlook of BHG can be obtained from BHG's Shareholder Reports, copies of which can be found on BHG's website: www.bhglobal.com

To the best of my knowledge and belief, the information detailed in this statement is accurate and complete:

By:

Name: Jonathan Wrigley

Title: Group Head of Finance and Authorised Signatory

Brevan Howard Capital Management Limited as general partner of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP, the manager and commodity pool operator of BH Global Limited.

Important Legal Information and Disclaimer

BH Global Limited ('BHG') is a feeder fund to Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited ('BHMS'). Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acting through its general partner Brevan Howard Capital Management Limited ('BHCM') has supplied certain information herein regarding the performance and outlook of BHG and BHMS (together 'the Funds'). BHCM is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a fund services business and is the commodity pool operator of BHG.

The material relating to the Funds included in this investor statement is provided for information purposes only, does not constitute an invitation or offer to subscribe for or purchase shares in the Funds and is not intended to constitute 'marketing' of the Funds as such term is understood for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive as it has been implemented in states of the European Economic Area. This material is not intended to provide a sufficient basis on which to make an investment decision.

Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each investor in BHG and may be subject to change in the future. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

You should note that, if you invest in BHG, your capital will be at risk and you may therefore lose some or all of any amount that you choose to invest. This material is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice. All investments are subject to risk. You are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

THE VALUE OF INVESTMENTS CAN GO DOWN AS WELL AS UP. YOU MAY NOT GET BACK THE AMOUNT ORIGINALLY INVESTED AND YOU MAY LOSE ALL OF YOUR INVESTMENT. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT A RELIABLE INDICATOR OF FUTURE RESULTS.

A PDF version of the announcement can be found here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020317/BHG___Investor_Statement___September_2019___ADV011016.pdf

Disclaimer

BH Global Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 18:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH GLOBAL LIMITED
01:47pBH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - September 2019
PR
10/29BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2019
PR
10/01BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
09/30BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2019
PR
09/03BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
08/30BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report –July 2019
PR
08/28BH GLOBAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/21BH GLOBAL : Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements 2019
PU
08/21BH GLOBAL : Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements 2019
PR
07/31BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2019
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 438 M
Chart BH GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BH Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BH GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,35  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael William Bunbury Chairman
Graham Michael Harrison Senior Independent Director
Julia Chapman Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Director
Andreas Tautscher Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BH GLOBAL LIMITED9.73%438
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.93%7 907
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 544
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.00%2 982
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.37%2 368
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.76%2 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group