BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/27 11:35:09 am
17.9 USD   -1.65%
11:44aBH GLOBAL : Listing Rules Disclosure
PR
04/20BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report – March 2020
PR
04/06BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
BH Global : Listing Rules Disclosure

04/27/2020 | 11:44am EDT

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

27 April 2020

The Company announces that, in compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6E, a copy of the Company's articles of incorporation has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Company website:      www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2020
