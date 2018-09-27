Log in
BH GLOBAL LIMITED
BH Global : Resignation of Director

09/27/2018 | 10:43am CEST

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Directorate Change

27 September 2018

BH Global Limited (“the Company”) announces the retirement of Mr John Hallam as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 September 2018.

Mr Hallam has been a Director of the Company since 2008, having also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee during that period. The Board has greatly appreciated his outstanding contribution and wealth of knowledge and the support that he has provided in the development of the Company.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2018
