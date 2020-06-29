Log in
BH Global : Share Conversion (May 2020)

06/29/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Completion of 31 May 2020 Share Conversion
26 June 2020
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

Following the publication on 18 June 2020 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 May 2020, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 May 2020 share conversion date:

0.830393 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.204249 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 4,063 US Dollar Class Shares of no par value;

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 3,374 Sterling Class Shares of no par value;

all with effect from 26 June 2020. 

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 06 July 2020. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 06 July 2020.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

-2,542,136        US Dollar Shares

-267,443           US Dollar Treasury Shares

-19,967,808       Sterling Shares

-1,667,180       Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share            1

Sterling Share               1.97950

From 26 June 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,068,411.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  +44  (0) 1481 745736

Website:           www.bhglobal.com


© PRNewswire 2020
