Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Global Limited    BHGU   GG00B2QQPS89

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (BHGU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/27 05:35:04 pm
14.9 USD   +0.68%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Global : Share Conversion (November 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 07:04pm CET

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Completion of 30 November 2018 Share Conversion

27 December 2018

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

Following the publication on 19 December 2018 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 November 2018, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 November 2018 share conversion date:

0.790414 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.265160 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 3,811 Sterling Class Shares of no par value;

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 4,822 US Dollar Class Shares of no par value;

all with effect from 27 December 2018. 

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 04 January 2019.  Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on 04 January 2019.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

-             2,740,700       US Dollar Shares

-                267,443       US Dollar Treasury Shares

-           19,807,562      Sterling Shares

-              1,667,180      Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share            1

Sterling Share               1.97950

From 27 December 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 41,949,768.

Enquiries:

Website:           www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  +44  (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH GLOBAL LIMITED
07:04pBH GLOBAL : Share Conversion (November 2018)
PR
12/21BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - November 2018
PR
12/18BH GLOBAL : Change to Notice Date for Dec. 2018 Share Conversions
PR
12/18BH GLOBAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/11BH GLOBAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/05BH GLOBAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/04BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
12/03BH GLOBAL : Conversion of Securities
PR
11/30BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2018 – Replacement
PR
11/30BH GLOBAL : Conversion of Securities
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.