BH Global : Share Conversion Request (April 2019)

BH Global Limited (the 'Company')

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Completion of 30 April 2019 Share Conversion

24 May 2019

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

Following the publication on 20 May 2019 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 April 2019, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 April 2019 share conversion date:

0.778197 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share 1.285022 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

15,296 Sterling Class Shares of no par value;

and the following shares will be cancelled:

19,656 US Dollar Class Shares of no par value;

all with effect from 24 May 2019.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 3 June 2019. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on 3 June 2019.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 2,703,807 US Dollar Shares

- 267,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 19,836,208 Sterling Shares

- 1,667,180 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 1

Sterling Share 1.97950

From 24 May 2019, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 41,969,580.

