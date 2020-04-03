Log in
BH Global : Share Conversion Request (March 2020)

04/03/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

 

March 2020 Share Conversion

3 April 2020

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

 

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 March 2020 Share Conversion Date:

                       12,907 GBP Shares to be converted to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for March 2020 are released.  Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31March 2020.



Company website:      www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736

 


© PRNewswire 2020
