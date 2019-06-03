Log in
BH Global : Share Conversion Request (May 2019)

06/03/2019 | 07:24am EDT

BH Global Limited (the 'Company')

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

May 2019 Share Conversion

03 June 2019

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 May 2019 Share Conversion Date:

62,335 USD Shares to be converted to GBP Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for May 2019 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 May 2019.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

Disclaimer

BH Global Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:23:05 UTC
