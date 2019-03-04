Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Global Limited    BHGU   GG00B2QQPS89

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/01 11:35:23 am
15.35 USD   --.--%
05:15aBH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
03/01BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report
PR
02/20BH GLOBAL : s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Global : Transparency Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:15am EST

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Transparency Reporting
04 March 2019

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 January 2019.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH GLOBAL LIMITED
05:15aBH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
03/01BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report
PR
02/20BH GLOBAL : s) in Company
PR
02/04BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
02/01BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2018
PR
01/29BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - December 2018
PU
01/29BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - December 2018
PR
01/24BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion (December 2018)
PU
01/24BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion (December 2018)
PR
01/15BH GLOBAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.