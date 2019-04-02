Log in
15.2 USD   --.--%
BH Global : Transparency Report

04/02/2019 | 07:37am EDT

BH Global Limited (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Transparency Reporting
02 April 2019

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the 'Master Fund'), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 28 February 2019. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

Disclaimer

BH Global Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:36:13 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael William Bunbury Chairman
Graham Michael Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Talmai Phillip Morgan Non-Executive Director
Nicholas David Moss Independent Non-Executive Director
Julia Chapman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BH GLOBAL LIMITED2.01%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION12.32%7 307
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 741
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP18.73%3 184
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION3.80%2 391
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 209
