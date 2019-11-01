Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Global Limited    BHGU   GG00B2QQPS89

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/31 12:35:17 pm
16.35 USD   --.--%
07:19aBH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
10/30BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - September 2019
PU
10/30BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - September 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Global : Transparency Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 07:19am EDT

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14


Transparency Reporting
01 November 2019

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 September 2019.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH GLOBAL LIMITED
07:19aBH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
10/30BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - September 2019
PU
10/30BH GLOBAL : Investor Statement - September 2019
PR
10/29BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2019
PR
10/01BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
09/30BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2019
PR
09/03BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
08/30BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report –July 2019
PR
08/28BH GLOBAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/21BH GLOBAL : Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements 2019
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group