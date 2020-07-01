Log in
BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
BH Global : Transparency Reporting

07/01/2020 | 10:46am EDT

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Transparency Reporting
1 July 2020

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 May 2020.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736
 


