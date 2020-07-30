Log in
BH Macro : Conversion of Securities

07/30/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 30 June 2020 Share Conversion
30 July 2020

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 21 July 2020 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 June 2020 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 June 2020 share conversion date:

0.837829 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.193561 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 16 US Dollar Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 14 Sterling Shares of no par value

all with effect from 30 July 2020.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 06 August 2020 Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 06 August 2020.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

-              2,504,573            US Dollar Shares

-              250,228                US Dollar Treasury Shares

-              14,764,342          Sterling Shares

-              1,012,203            Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share  0.7606  

Sterling Share     1.4710

From 30 July 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 23,623,325.

Website:   www.bhmacro.com
Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:  +44 (0)1481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2020
