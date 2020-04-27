Log in
BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
BH Macro : Listing Rules Disclosure

04/27/2020 | 11:48am EDT

BH Macro Limited
 (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

27 April 2020

The Company announces that, in compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6E, a copy of the Company's articles of incorporation has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Company website:  www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001


