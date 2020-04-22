Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Macro Limited    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 11:35:09 am
34.4 USD   --.--%
03/12BH MACRO : Potential Treasury Share Sales
PU
03/11BH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
03/03CORRECTION : Conversion of Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro : Potential Treasury Share Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:17am EDT

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Potential Treasury Share Sales
22 April 2020

Further to publication on 21 April 2020 of the estimated net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 17 April 2020, the Company confirms that it may sell Sterling shares at a price of 3302 pence per share and US Dollar shares at a price of $34.30 per share, reflecting a 2% premium to the estimated net asset value per share of each class as at 17 April 2020.  All sales will be of shares currently held by the Company in treasury.

Unless otherwise announced by the Company, the Company may sell shares at this price until 27 April 2020. Investors wishing to participate in any sale should contact the Company's brokers, J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel: +44 (0)207 742 8805  
Email: charlotte.r.crowe@jpmorgan.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BH MACRO LIMITED
03/12BH MACRO : Potential Treasury Share Sales
PU
03/11BH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
03/03CORRECTION : Conversion of Securities
PU
03/02BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PR
02/27BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
02/20BH MACRO : Sale from Treasury
PU
02/07BH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
01/30BH MACRO : Investor Statement - December 2019
PU
01/28BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
01/02BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group