BH Macro : Sale from Treasury

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Sale from Treasury

24 April 2020

The Company announces that on 22 April 2020 and 23 April 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

22 April 2020

81,000 USD Shares for 34.30 dollars per share.

Shares for per share. 44,235 Sterling Shares for 3302 pence per share.

23 April 2020

24,884 Sterling Shares for 3302 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

- 2,537,396 US Dollar Shares

- 250,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 14,517,645 Sterling Shares

- 1,231,533 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of this transaction. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 23 April 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 23,285,399.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001