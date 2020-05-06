Log in
BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
BH Macro : Sale from Treasury

05/06/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Sale from Treasury

6 May 2020

The Company announces that on 6 May 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

  • 50,000 Sterling Shares for 3277 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

-           2,498,417         US Dollar Shares

-           250,228            US Dollar Treasury Shares

-           14,662,526       Sterling Shares

-           1,119,203         Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of this transaction. These are:

US Dollar Share            0.7606 

Sterling Share               1.4710

From 6 May 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 23,468,872.

Enquiries:
Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2020
