BH Macro : Conversion of Securities

10/01/2019 | 10:08am EDT

BH Macro Limited (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

September 2019 Share Conversion

1 October 2019

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 30 September 2019 Share Conversion Date:

11,700 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for September 2019 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 30 September 2019.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:07:04 UTC
