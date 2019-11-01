Log in
BH Macro Limited

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 07:25:14 am
2635.86 GBp   -0.16%
BH Macro : Transparency Report

11/01/2019

BH Macro Limited (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting
01 November 2019

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the 'Master Fund'), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 September 2019. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:27:06 UTC
