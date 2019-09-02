Log in
BH Macro : Conversion of Securities

09/02/2019 | 05:31am EDT

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
 

August 2019 Share Conversion
2 September 2019

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
 

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 August 2019 Share Conversion Date:
 

                       70,665 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares
 

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for August 2019 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 August 2019.



Company website:         www.bhmacro.com
 
Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2019
