BH Macro : Transparency Report

01/02/2019 | 06:00pm CET

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
 

Transparency Reporting
02 January 2019

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 November 2018.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736
 


© PRNewswire 2019
