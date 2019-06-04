Log in
BH Macro : Annual General Meeting Circular

06/04/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

BH Macro Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

(the 'Company')

LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

4 June 2019

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CIRCULAR

The Company regrets that the notice of the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held at 11.00 am on 20 June 2019 posted to shareholders on 21 May 2019 (the 'Notice') overstated the number of the Company's Sterling shares in issue and the number of Sterling shares and US Dollar shares held in treasury as a result of a clerical error.

The correct number of the Company's shares in issue as at 21 May 2019 and the date of this announcement are as follows:

Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) Number of shares held in treasury
Sterling shares 14,183,670 1,450,652
US Dollar shares 2,601,273 331,228

On the basis of the above numbers, the total voting rights in the Company at the date of this announcement is 22,842,706. The number of treasury shares represents approximately 10.62% per cent. of the Company's issued shares (excluding treasury shares).

The effect of this overstatement is that the Sterling share numbers included in the resolutions contained in the Notice and the accompanying circular are incorrect. The US Dollar share numbers included in the resolutions contained in the Notice are correct.

The Company does not propose to reissue the Notice but, assuming the relevant resolutions are passed, will limit use of the relevant authorities in respect of the Sterling shares as follows:

Resolution 9 - Authority to allot shares:

4,727,417 Sterling shares (instead of 5,068,228 shares, as stated in the Notice), representing 33.33 per cent. of the shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Resolution 10 - Authority to make own share purchases:

2,126,132 Sterling shares (instead of 2,279,410 shares, as stated in the Notice), representing 14.99 per cent. of the shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Resolution 11 - Authority to issue shares for cash on a non-preemptive basis:

1,418,367 Sterling shares (instead of 1,520,620 shares, as stated in the Notice), representing 10 per cent. of the shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:16:07 UTC
