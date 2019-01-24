Log in
BH MACRO LTD (BHMG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/24 11:15:00 am
2410 GBp   -0.21%
BH Macro : Conversion of Securities

01/24/2019 | 07:04pm EST

BH Macro Limited (the 'Company')

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 31 December 2018 Share Conversion
24 January 2019

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 21 January 2019 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2018 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 December 2018 share conversion date:

0.802151 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.246648 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 51,824 USD Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 41,571 GBP Shares of no par value

all with effect from 24 January 2019

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 31 January 2019 Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 31 January 2019.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 2,716,365 US Dollar Shares
- 331,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares
- 14,094,671 Sterling Shares
- 1,450,652 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606
Sterling Share 1.4710

From 24 January 2019, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 22,799,328

Website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 00:03:01 UTC
