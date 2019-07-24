Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Macro Ltd    BHMG   GG00B1NP5142

BH MACRO LTD

(BHMG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/24 11:35:10 am
2670 GBp   -0.37%
12:10pBH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
07/02BH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
07/02BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro : Conversion of Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

BH Macro Limited (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 30 June 2019 Share Conversion
24 July 2019

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 17 July 2019 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 June 2019 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 June 2019 share conversion date:

0.810332 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.234063 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 18,510 US Dollar Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 15,000 GBP Shares of no par value

all with effect from 24 July 2019

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 1 August 2019 Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 1 August 2019.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 2,410,465 US Dollar Shares
- 331,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares
- 14,338,937 Sterling Shares
- 1,450,652 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606
Sterling Share 1.4710

From 24 July 2019, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 22,925,976

Website: www.bhmacro.com
Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 16:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH MACRO LTD
12:10pBH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
07/02BH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
07/02BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
06/24BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
06/04BH MACRO : Annual General Meeting Circular
PU
06/03BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
04/29BH MACRO : Investor Statement - March 2019
PU
03/25BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
03/04BH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
03/01BH MACRO : Monthly Shareholder Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 546 M
Chart BH MACRO LTD
Duration : Period :
BH Macro Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BH MACRO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 33,33  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Huw Griffith Evans Chairman
Claire Whittet Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin C. Maltby Senior Independent Director
John Le Poidevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BH MACRO LTD13.32%546
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS51.81%1 142
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC24.14%418
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP37.37%371
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION7.86%363
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP25.83%201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group