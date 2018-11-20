Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Macro Ltd    BHMG   GG00B1NP5142

BH MACRO LTD (BHMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 11/20 05:29:30 pm
2317.5 GBp   +0.22%
01:21pBH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/13BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/05BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BH Macro : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2018 | 01:21pm CET

BH MACRO LIMITED (the 'Company')

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31st October 2018 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund Name Sedol NAV MTD Performance YTD Performance NAV Date
BH Macro Ltd B1NPGV1 $24.47 1.32% 13.19% 31st October 2018
BH Macro Ltd B1NP514 2400p 1.17% 11.79% 31st October 2018

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 20th November 2018

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 20 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2018 12:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH MACRO LTD
01:21pBH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/13BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/05BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/30BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/23BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/19BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/16BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/09BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/03BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/25BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BH MACRO LTD
Duration : Period :
BH Macro Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BH MACRO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Huw Griffith Evans Chairman
Claire Whittet Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin C. Maltby Senior Independent Director
John Le Poidevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BH MACRO LTD15.63%483
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-10.74%910
DRAPER ESPRIT37.93%712
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%347
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-6.75%158
CM FINANCE INC-1.47%111
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.