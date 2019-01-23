Log in
BH Macro Ltd

Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 01/23 05:30:00 pm
01/15BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BH Macro : No Class Discontinuation Votes

01/23/2019

BH Macro Limited (the 'Company')

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

No Class Discontinuation Votes

23 January 2019

Further to the announcement of the Final Net Asset Values of both classes of the Company's shares as at 31 December 2018, the Board notes that over the whole of 2018, the average discount at which each class of share traded was approximately 7.2% (US dollar class) and approximately 7.4% (Sterling class). Consequently, the class discontinuation vote procedure contained in the Company's articles of incorporation and as described in the Company's tender offer circular dated 27th January 2017 has not been triggered in respect of the year ended 31st December 2018 for either class of share.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:48:05 UTC
