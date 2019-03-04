Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Macro Ltd    BHMG   GG00B1NP5142

BH MACRO LTD

(BHMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/04 05:36:52 am
2400 GBp   -0.72%
05:30aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
03/01BH MACRO : Monthly Shareholder Report
PU
03/01BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro : Transparency Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:30am EST

BH Macro Limited (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting

04 March 2019

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the 'Master Fund'), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 January 2019. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 10:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH MACRO LTD
05:30aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
03/01BH MACRO : Monthly Shareholder Report
PU
03/01BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
02/26BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
02/04BH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
01/29BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/24BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PU
01/23BH MACRO : No Class Discontinuation Votes
PU
01/15BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/08BH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BH MACRO LTD
Duration : Period :
BH Macro Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BH MACRO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Huw Griffith Evans Chairman
Claire Whittet Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin C. Maltby Senior Independent Director
John Le Poidevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BH MACRO LTD2.22%517
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS28.76%943
DRAPER ESPRIT-1.85%821
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.05%374
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.91%374
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.18%174
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.