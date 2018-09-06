Log in
BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.
Bharat Bijlee : Our IE5 Class motor wins CII’s ‘Most Innovative Energy Saving Product’ award for the year 2018

09/06/2018 | 02:27am CEST

Our innovative new Ultra Premium Efficiency IE5 Class motor, which was showcased at CII's Energy Efficient Summit last week, has won the award for Most Innovative Energy Saving Product 2018 at their 19th National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management.

This is yet another feather in our cap. In 2016, we had won the same award for our SynchroVERT™ IE4 motor.

At our stall at the Summit, we displayed the IE5 motor and had an online calculator that participants could use to compute their annual and lifetime savings (in kW and Rs.) and payback period, if they were to replace their IE2 or IE3 motor with SynchroVERT™.

Disclaimer

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 00:26:03 UTC
