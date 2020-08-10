Log in
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED

(500049)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/07
99.2 INR   +0.15%
12:17aSensex, Nifty rise as Cipla gains after solid results
06/24BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/26BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED : annual earnings release
Sensex, Nifty rise as Cipla gains after solid results

08/10/2020 | 12:17am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares rose and the Nifty 50 index gained for a fifth straight session on Monday, helped by gains in Cipla Ltd after the drugmaker posted a 21% jump in quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.69% to 11,297.95 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.76% higher at 38,829.77.

In Mumbai trading, shares of Cipla Ltd rose as much as 6.6% to a record high and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index after it logged strong results on Friday.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose over 0.5% after a report said Saudi Aramco was still working on a deal to buy a stake in the conglomerate.

Defence stocks rose in early trade after India said it will stop importing 101 items of military equipment in an effort to boost domestic defence production.

Shares of defence equipment manufacturers Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd rose as much as 10% each.

Meanwhile, India reported another record daily jump of more than 64,000 coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 2.15 million.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED 0.15% 99.2 End-of-day quote.-0.90%
CIPLA LIMITED -0.34% 728.65 End-of-day quote.52.37%
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED -1.86% 949.45 End-of-day quote.29.99%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.58% 2146.45 End-of-day quote.41.77%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.30% 33.05 End-of-day quote.-6.24%
SENSEX 30 0.04% 38040.57 Real-time Quote.-7.79%
Financials
Sales 2020 126 B 1 682 M 1 682 M
Net income 2020 15 679 M 209 M 209 M
Net cash 2020 15 981 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 242 B 3 222 M 3 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 10 305
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Electronics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 99,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. V. Gowtama Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Kumar Batra Finance Director
M. V. Raja Sekhar Director-Research & Development
V. Mahesh Director & Director-Research & Development
Anandi Ramalingam Executive Director & Marketing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED-0.90%3 222
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.97%107 797
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.68%92 357
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.27%54 894
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.26%43 791
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.23%37 973
