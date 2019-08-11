Log in
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS

BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS

(BHEL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bharat Heavy Electricals : BHEL Swung to Loss in 1Q -- Earnings Review

0
08/11/2019 | 09:56pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (500103.BY) reported first-quarter earnings late Friday. Here is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: BHEL swung to a loss during the quarter ended June. It incurred a loss of 2.16 billion rupees ($30.4 million) due to lower contributions from its power and industry business, missing market expectations for INR1.75 billion in net profit.

REVENUE: Revenue for the quarter was lower at INR44.1 billion compared with INR98.4 billion in the same period last year.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--POWER DOWN: The government-owned engineering and manufacturing company was hit by a 25% on-year drop in contributions from its power busines, which fell to INR34.91 billion

--INDUSTRY ARM: Revenue from BHEL's industry segment fell 21% on year in the quarter to INR9.2 billion.

--PAY DELAY: Citigroup says state utilities are delaying payments for completed works by BHEL, while some of the orders that the company hoped to win have been deferred, reducing its flexibility to speed up works at other projects.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS -2.49% 56.9 End-of-day quote.-20.18%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.03% 66.05 Delayed Quote.26.87%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 320 B
EBIT 2020 16 487 M
Net income 2020 12 815 M
Finance 2020 56 922 M
Yield 2020 4,48%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 198 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 70,23  INR
Last Close Price 56,90  INR
Spread / Highest target 82,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atul Sobti Chairman & Managing Director
Subodh Gupta Director & Finance Director
Subrata Biswas Executive Director & Director-Engineering
Debashis Bandyopadhyay Executive Director & Director-Human Resources
Surama Padhy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS-20.18%2 792
ABB LTD-5.51%38 470
KONE23.49%30 205
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG12.89%23 755
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.81%9 350
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.2.60%5 877
