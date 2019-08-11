Bharat Heavy Electricals : BHEL Swung to Loss in 1Q -- Earnings Review

By P.R. Venkat

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (500103.BY) reported first-quarter earnings late Friday. Here is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: BHEL swung to a loss during the quarter ended June. It incurred a loss of 2.16 billion rupees ($30.4 million) due to lower contributions from its power and industry business, missing market expectations for INR1.75 billion in net profit.

REVENUE: Revenue for the quarter was lower at INR44.1 billion compared with INR98.4 billion in the same period last year.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--POWER DOWN: The government-owned engineering and manufacturing company was hit by a 25% on-year drop in contributions from its power busines, which fell to INR34.91 billion

--INDUSTRY ARM: Revenue from BHEL's industry segment fell 21% on year in the quarter to INR9.2 billion.

--PAY DELAY: Citigroup says state utilities are delaying payments for completed works by BHEL, while some of the orders that the company hoped to win have been deferred, reducing its flexibility to speed up works at other projects.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com