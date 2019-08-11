Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Bharat Heavy Electricals    BHEL   INE257A01026

BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS

(BHEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bharat Heavy Electricals : Swung to Net Loss in 1Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (500103.BY) swung to a net loss in the first quarter due to lower contributions from its power and industry business.

Its net loss for the quarter ended June was 2.16 billion Indian rupees ($30.4 million) against a net profit of INR1.56 billion in the same period last year, BHEL said late Friday.

Revenue for the quarter fell to INR44.1 billion from INR98.4 billion.

BHEL's results were below expectations. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected the power-equipment maker to report net profit of INR1.75 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
08:44pBHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : Swung to Net Loss in 1Q
DJ
07/12EXCLUSIVE : India aims to raise $47 billion from stake sales in state firms over..
RE
05/21BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : BHEL Seeking Auxiliary Transformers For 129 MW SCCL S..
AQ
05/03BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : BHEL Commissions two units of Kaleshwaram Lift Irriga..
AQ
04/01GAIL INDIA : BHEL sign MoU for development of Solar based power project
AQ
02/12BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/16BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : BHEL wins order for setting up 129 MW Solar Photovolt..
AQ
01/08BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : BHEL Wins CBIP Award 2019 For Best Power Equipment Ma..
AQ
2018BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : Bhel pbt zooms 152%,pat goes up by 65%
AQ
2018BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : Quarterly results - bharat heavy electricals limited
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 321 B
EBIT 2020 16 965 M
Net income 2020 13 403 M
Finance 2020 56 922 M
Yield 2020 4,48%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 198 B
Chart BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
Duration : Period :
Bharat Heavy Electricals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 70,27  INR
Last Close Price 56,90  INR
Spread / Highest target 82,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atul Sobti Chairman & Managing Director
Subodh Gupta Director & Finance Director
Subrata Biswas Executive Director & Director-Engineering
Debashis Bandyopadhyay Executive Director & Director-Human Resources
Surama Padhy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS-20.18%2 792
ABB LTD-5.51%38 470
KONE23.49%30 205
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG12.89%23 755
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.81%9 350
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.2.60%5 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group