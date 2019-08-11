Bharat Heavy Electricals : Swung to Net Loss in 1Q

By P.R. Venkat



Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (500103.BY) swung to a net loss in the first quarter due to lower contributions from its power and industry business.

Its net loss for the quarter ended June was 2.16 billion Indian rupees ($30.4 million) against a net profit of INR1.56 billion in the same period last year, BHEL said late Friday.

Revenue for the quarter fell to INR44.1 billion from INR98.4 billion.

BHEL's results were below expectations. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected the power-equipment maker to report net profit of INR1.75 billion.

