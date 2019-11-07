Bharat Petroleum : 2Q Net Rose 2.7% on Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.'s (500547.BY) fiscal second-quarter net profit rose 2.7% from a year ago, helped by a one-time tax reversal.

Net profit for the July-to-September quarter was 15.03 billion Indian rupees ($211.6 million), the state-owned fuel refiner and retailer said in a stock exchange filing late Thursday. Its total income, however, fell 9.5% on year to INR760.44 billion.

The earnings were supported by a tax refund of INR5.80 billion amid "favorable judgments from Income Tax Appellate Authorities" on various tax issues, it said.

For the six-month period ended September, it posted a net profit of INR31.26 billion, down 28% on year, while revenue fell 2.9% to INR1.620 trillion, it said.

The company said its average gross refining margin for the fiscal first-half was $3.10 per barrel, down from $6.52 a barrel a year ago.

