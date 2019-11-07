Log in
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Bharat Petroleum Corporation    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(BPCL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 11/07
513.2 INR   -2.04%
08:25pBHARAT PETROLEUM : 2Q Net Rose 2.7% on Year
DJ
11/04BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
10/01India State-Owned Companies Shares Soar on Govt's Stake Sale Report
DJ
Bharat Petroleum : 2Q Net Rose 2.7% on Year

11/07/2019 | 08:25pm EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.'s (500547.BY) fiscal second-quarter net profit rose 2.7% from a year ago, helped by a one-time tax reversal.

Net profit for the July-to-September quarter was 15.03 billion Indian rupees ($211.6 million), the state-owned fuel refiner and retailer said in a stock exchange filing late Thursday. Its total income, however, fell 9.5% on year to INR760.44 billion.

The earnings were supported by a tax refund of INR5.80 billion amid "favorable judgments from Income Tax Appellate Authorities" on various tax issues, it said.

For the six-month period ended September, it posted a net profit of INR31.26 billion, down 28% on year, while revenue fell 2.9% to INR1.620 trillion, it said.

The company said its average gross refining margin for the fiscal first-half was $3.10 per barrel, down from $6.52 a barrel a year ago.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 3 012 B
EBIT 2020 108 B
Net income 2020 82 762 M
Debt 2020 452 B
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 1 136 B
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 479,98  INR
Last Close Price 523,90  INR
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajkumar Duraiswamy Chairman & Managing Director
Neelakantapillai Vijayagopal Finance Director & Executive Director
R. Narayanan Executive Director-Information Systems
Rajesh Kumar Mangal Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramamoorthy Ramachandran Director & Refineries Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION42.66%16 015
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.84%302 482
BP PLC3.66%133 393
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.08%119 832
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-15.92%82 640
PHILLIPS 6637.46%52 621
