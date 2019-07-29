Log in
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(BPCL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Petronas, Japan's JXTG may buy stake in India's Bina oil refinery - source

07/29/2019 | 06:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol and Diesel as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and a consortium led by Japan's JXTG Holdings Inc are among the companies interested in buying a stake in India's Bina oil refinery, a source close to the matter said.

The Bina plant in central India, capable of processing 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), a 50-50 joint venture between Oman Oil Co and state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL).

"There are a new set of companies who have approached BPCL for a stake in its Bina refinery," said the source, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private.

BPCL plans to double the capacity of the refinery in next five years and build a petrochemical complex that would require an investment of about 500 billion rupees ($7.24 billion), the source said.

Bharat Petroleum did not respond to a request for comment. Petronas and JXTG were not immediately reachable for comment.

(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Promit Mukherjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.03% 343.8 End-of-day quote.-5.22%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC -0.13% 521.7 End-of-day quote.-8.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 63.22 Delayed Quote.16.55%
WTI 0.34% 56.15 Delayed Quote.23.30%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 3 030 B
EBIT 2020 84 693 M
Net income 2020 70 070 M
Debt 2020 224 B
Yield 2020 4,56%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 746 B
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 403,30  INR
Last Close Price 343,80  INR
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajkumar Duraiswamy Chairman & Managing Director
N. Vijayagopal Finance Director & Executive Director
K. B. Narayanan Executive Director-Information Systems
Deepak Bhojwani Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Mangal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.22%10 824
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.71%316 528
BP PLC5.45%131 024
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES8.25%104 400
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)10.83%104 400
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.55%90 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
