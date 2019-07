Exclusive: Petronas, Japan's JXTG may buy stake in India's Bina oil refinery - source

The Bina plant in central India, capable of processing 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), a 50-50 joint venture between Oman Oil Co and state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL).

"There are a new set of companies who have approached BPCL for a stake in its Bina refinery," said the source, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private.

BPCL plans to double the capacity of the refinery in next five years and build a petrochemical complex that would require an investment of about 500 billion rupees ($7.24 billion), the source said.

Bharat Petroleum did not respond to a request for comment. Petronas and JXTG were not immediately reachable for comment.

(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Promit Mukherjee