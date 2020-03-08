India Government Invites Bids to Sell Bharat Petroleum

By P.R. Venkat



The Indian government has invited bids to sell its 53% stake in the country's second largest oil retailer Bharat Petroleum Corp., as part of efforts to speed up the privatization process.

Interested bidders have to submit their expression of interest by May 2, a preliminary information memorandum released by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said Saturday.

The company, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, had a market capitalization of 873.88 billion rupees ($11.81 billion) at Friday's close.

BPCL is also a refining company with an installed refining capacity of 38.3 million metric tons per annum, and accounting for 15% of India's total refining capacity. It has a nearly 26% market share with a total of 14,802 retail outlets.

The government has been aggressively looking to divest its stake in various non-strategic state-run companies, to raise funds to finance its developmental projects. The government is targeting to raise INR2.10 trillion from sale of its stake in various state-run firms during the fiscal year beginning April.

Last month, the government had invited bids to sell its entire 100% stake in flag carrier Air India, the country's biggest airline operating in 56 Indian cities and 42 international destinations.

