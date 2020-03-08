Log in
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
India Government Invites Bids to Sell Bharat Petroleum

03/08/2020 | 09:20pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

The Indian government has invited bids to sell its 53% stake in the country's second largest oil retailer Bharat Petroleum Corp., as part of efforts to speed up the privatization process.

Interested bidders have to submit their expression of interest by May 2, a preliminary information memorandum released by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said Saturday.

The company, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, had a market capitalization of 873.88 billion rupees ($11.81 billion) at Friday's close.

BPCL is also a refining company with an installed refining capacity of 38.3 million metric tons per annum, and accounting for 15% of India's total refining capacity. It has a nearly 26% market share with a total of 14,802 retail outlets.

The government has been aggressively looking to divest its stake in various non-strategic state-run companies, to raise funds to finance its developmental projects. The government is targeting to raise INR2.10 trillion from sale of its stake in various state-run firms during the fiscal year beginning April.

Last month, the government had invited bids to sell its entire 100% stake in flag carrier Air India, the country's biggest airline operating in 56 Indian cities and 42 international destinations.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -3.66% 403.1 End-of-day quote.-17.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.25% 45.51 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
WTI 0.00% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 2 931 B
EBIT 2020 95 274 M
Net income 2020 68 993 M
Debt 2020 414 B
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 874 B
Managers
NameTitle
Rajkumar Duraiswamy Chairman & Managing Director
Neelakantapillai Vijayagopal Finance Director & Executive Director
R. Narayanan Executive Director-Information Systems
Ramamoorthy Ramachandran Director & Refineries Director
Vinay Sheel Oberoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-17.99%11 779
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-31.66%201 833
BP PLC-16.20%103 426
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-16.05%101 464
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.25%78 961
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-21.24%38 103
