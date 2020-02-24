Log in
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/20
471.75 INR   -0.80%
12:29aIndia refiners getting rare oil cheap as China demand slows
RE
01/08Tens of thousands strike in India as slowdown hits jobs
RE
2019EXPLAINER : Why India's diesel demand is contracting, and what it means
RE
India refiners getting rare oil cheap as China demand slows

02/24/2020

Refiners in India, the world's third-biggest oil importers, are spoilt for choice to buy new and rare crude grades amid ample supplies after the spread of the coronavirus curtailed crude processing and demand from China.

Chinese refiners have slashed output by at least 1.5 million barrels a day in February after the virus outbreak hit China's fuel demand and its crude and fuel inventories swelled up. However, some Chinese refiners are snapping up cheap crude supplies.

"Opportunity for Indian markets is more in the context of what is happening in China and in recent times we received crudes which are appearing to be attractive as compared to their value earlier," said R. Ramachandran, head of refineries at Bharat Petroleum Corp.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Shu Zhang; Editing by Florence Tan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.80% 471.75 End-of-day quote.-4.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 57.05 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
WTI 0.12% 52.12 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 2 934 B
EBIT 2020 96 699 M
Net income 2020 70 176 M
Debt 2020 414 B
Yield 2020 2,93%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 1 023 B
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 507,55  INR
Last Close Price 471,75  INR
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajkumar Duraiswamy Chairman & Managing Director
Neelakantapillai Vijayagopal Finance Director & Executive Director
R. Narayanan Executive Director-Information Systems
Ramamoorthy Ramachandran Director & Refineries Director
Vinay Sheel Oberoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-4.03%14 246
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-15.26%250 356
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.86%122 595
BP PLC-3.83%118 153
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.17%78 914
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-4.93%46 511
