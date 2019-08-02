Log in
BHARTI AIRTEL

BHARTI AIRTEL

(BHARTIARTL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 08/01
323.9 INR   -4.06%
Bharti Airtel : 1Q Unit Revenues Hold Steady -- Earnings Review

08/02/2019 | 01:37am EDT

By Justina Lee

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) reported its first-quarter earnings late Thursday. Here is what you need to know:

EARNINGS: The telecommunications operator posted a net loss of INR28.66 billion ($413.6 million) in the April-to-June quarter, compared with a profit of INR973 million a year ago. It was expected to post a net loss of INR8.88 billion, according to a survey of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

REVENUE: Revenue for the quarter, however, grew to INR207.38 billion, from INR197.99 billion a year ago.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ARPU: Average revenue per user in the quarter was INR129, compared with INR123 in the previous quarter. It was in line with analysts' expectations that ARPU would remain little-changed on quarter.

--NETWORK UPGRADE: Gopal Vittal, Airtel's CEO, said the company plans to re-use spectrum from 3G networks as it upgrades to 4G. "This has enabled us to deliver improved indoor coverage as well as enhance our capacities." The company has started the process of shutting down 3G networks in India, he said.

--OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Airtel's first-quarter consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 24% on year to INR84.93 billion. EBITDA margin increased by 6.4 percentage points to 41% in the quarter.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 865 B
EBIT 2020 62 833 M
Net income 2020 -15 697 M
Debt 2020 904 B
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 -93,3x
P/E ratio 2021 257x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
EV / Sales2021 2,78x
Capitalization 1 661 B
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 385,59  INR
Last Close Price 323,90  INR
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nilanjan Roy Global Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL20.52%25 168
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%64 755
MTN GROUP LIMITED28.54%14 298
CELLNEX TELECOM65.61%11 258
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 544
TELE2 AB22.13%9 917
