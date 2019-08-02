Bharti Airtel : 1Q Unit Revenues Hold Steady -- Earnings Review

By Justina Lee

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) reported its first-quarter earnings late Thursday. Here is what you need to know:

EARNINGS: The telecommunications operator posted a net loss of INR28.66 billion ($413.6 million) in the April-to-June quarter, compared with a profit of INR973 million a year ago. It was expected to post a net loss of INR8.88 billion, according to a survey of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

REVENUE: Revenue for the quarter, however, grew to INR207.38 billion, from INR197.99 billion a year ago.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ARPU: Average revenue per user in the quarter was INR129, compared with INR123 in the previous quarter. It was in line with analysts' expectations that ARPU would remain little-changed on quarter.

--NETWORK UPGRADE: Gopal Vittal, Airtel's CEO, said the company plans to re-use spectrum from 3G networks as it upgrades to 4G. "This has enabled us to deliver improved indoor coverage as well as enhance our capacities." The company has started the process of shutting down 3G networks in India, he said.

--OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Airtel's first-quarter consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 24% on year to INR84.93 billion. EBITDA margin increased by 6.4 percentage points to 41% in the quarter.

