BHARTI AIRTEL    BHARTIARTL   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL

(BHARTIARTL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 06/03
352.75 INR   +1.13%
12:28aBHARTI AIRTEL : Africa Unit Seeks to Raise US$750 Million in U.K. IPO
DJ
06/03BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel Africa to file for London IPO
RE
05/29Airtel Africa dials up plans for City float that could raise $1bn
AQ
Bharti Airtel : Africa Unit Seeks to Raise US$750 Million in U.K. IPO

06/04/2019 | 12:28am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE--Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) Tuesday said its African unit is targeting to raise US$750 million through an initial public offering on the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges.

Apart from the primary offering, Airtel Africa Ltd.'s IPO will have a greenshoe option of up to 15%, Bharti said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange.

The telecommunications and mobile-money services company said proceeds from the IPO would be used to reduce its debt.

As a prelude to the potential IPO, Airtel Africa completed an initial $1.25 billion fundraising last October with a group of six investors. In January, it raised a further $200 million via a share subscription with Qatar Holdings LLC.

Airtel Africa had said that if the IPO goes ahead it expects to have a freefloat of at least 25% and be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE U.K. indices.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Inc. are among the advisors for the IPO.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 872 B
EBIT 2020 70 796 M
Net income 2020 -9 060 M
Debt 2020 1 013 B
Yield 2020 0,74%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 66,46
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Capitalization 1 809 B
