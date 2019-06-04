Bharti Airtel : Africa Unit Seeks to Raise US$750 Million in U.K. IPO

By P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE--Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) Tuesday said its African unit is targeting to raise US$750 million through an initial public offering on the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges.

Apart from the primary offering, Airtel Africa Ltd.'s IPO will have a greenshoe option of up to 15%, Bharti said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange.

The telecommunications and mobile-money services company said proceeds from the IPO would be used to reduce its debt.

As a prelude to the potential IPO, Airtel Africa completed an initial $1.25 billion fundraising last October with a group of six investors. In January, it raised a further $200 million via a share subscription with Qatar Holdings LLC.

Airtel Africa had said that if the IPO goes ahead it expects to have a freefloat of at least 25% and be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE U.K. indices.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Inc. are among the advisors for the IPO.

