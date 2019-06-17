Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Bharti Airtel    BHARTIARTL   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL

(BHARTIARTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bharti Airtel : Airtel Africa Sets London IPO Price Range at 80p-100p a Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 02:45am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s (532454.BY) Airtel Africa PLC on Monday set its London initial-public-offering price range at 80 pence to 100 pence a share, giving it a valuation of between 3.01 billion and 3.62 billion pounds ($3.79 billion-$4.56 billion).

Airtel Africa, the African unit of Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel, said it will offer 595.2 million to 744.0 million shares in its IPO, raising around GBP595 million.

The company is also seeking a listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, it said.

The company said it expects to disclose the final pricing of its U.K. listing around June 28, with conditional trading of its shares expected to start on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on the same day.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Inc. are among the advisors for the Airtel Africa IPO, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHARTI AIRTEL
02:45aBHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel Africa Sets London IPO Price Range at 80p-100p a Share
DJ
02:37aAirtel Africa expects London IPO to be priced between 80-100 pence share
RE
06/15Aircel RP, suitor in talks with existing telcos for spectrum sale
AQ
06/13BHARTI AIRTEL : Reliance Jio overtakes Airtel, now Indias second largest telco
AQ
06/12BHARTI AIRTEL : to pay Tanzania $26m, cancels debt to settle dispute
AQ
06/11BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel upgrades 4G network in Delhi NCR, deploys LTE 900 technol..
AQ
06/11BHARTI AIRTEL : to pay USD26m to settle Tanzania ownership dispute
AQ
06/11BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel to pay Tanzania £21m to cancel debt
AQ
06/10BHARTI AIRTEL : to hand over Sh5.27bn today
AQ
06/10IBM bets on open source in telecom, prepares for global 5G deployment
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 872 B
EBIT 2020 71 005 M
Net income 2020 -8 767 M
Debt 2020 1 004 B
Yield 2020 0,72%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 89,95
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
Capitalization 1 832 B
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 371  INR
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nilanjan Roy Global Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL23.15%26 147
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%63 167
MTN GROUP LIMITED20.58%13 658
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 957
CELLNEX TELECOM52.09%10 489
TELE2 AB18.73%9 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About