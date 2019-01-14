Log in
BHARTI AIRTEL
Bharti Airtel : India's Bharti Airtel in talks to buy Telkom Kenya - sources

01/14/2019 | 04:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to the wall of a grocery shop painted with an advertisement for Bharti Airtel in Kochi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - India's Bharti Airtel is in talks to buy Telkom Kenya, the East African nation's smallest telecoms operator, to create a stronger challenger to market leader Safaricom, three industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

London-based Helios Investment, which owns a 60 percent stake in Telkom, is looking to partly cash out of the investment which it entered in 2015, the sources said.

Airtel, currently Kenya's second-biggest telecoms operator, declined to comment. Number three Telkom was not immediately available to comment.

The move comes after the two companies held merger talks last year, only for them to abandon the plan. Telkom made the approach that time.

"Airtel is in the driving seat. They are leading the talks. Helios is partially cashing out," said one of the sources.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this quarter, the sources said.

The sector regulator Communications Authority of Kenya said it was yet to be formally notified by the two operators of the latest attempt at a deal.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
BHARTI AIRTEL -0.65% 335.1 End-of-day quote.7.23%
SAFARICOM PLC --End-of-day quote.
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 821 B
EBIT 2019 54 109 M
Net income 2019 -9 614 M
Debt 2019 1 124 B
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
Capitalization 1 339 B
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nilanjan Roy Global Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL7.23%18 951
MTN GROUP LIMITED-2.29%11 905
1&1 DRILLISCH-13.08%8 819
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%8 798
TELE2 AB-0.22%8 747
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 445
