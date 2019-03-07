Bharti Airtel : Seeks to Raise US$4.5 Billion to Reduce Debt

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Bharti Airtel Thursday said it plans to raise 320 billion Indian rupees (US$4.5 billion) to reduce its debt.

Airtel plans to raise INR250 billion selling new shares in a rights issue and an additional INR70 billion via an issuance of perpetual foreign currency bonds, according to the company's statement.

The Indian operator's major stakeholder Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) said it will subscribe to its entire direct share in the rights sale and buy US$525 million worth of new shares at INR220 each. Singtel directly owns 15% of Airtel and is also a major shareholder in the company's parent.

Singtel and other shareholders of the parent company, which include Bharti Telecom Ltd. and Bharti Group, will renounce a part of their entitlement in the rights sale in favor of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd., the company said in a statement to Singapore Exchange. GIC will buy rights shares worth US$700 million.

Singtel's 39.5% existing stake in the company will likely be diluted to about 35.2% if all other stakeholders take up their full entitlement of the rights issue, it said.

"Our participation in this rights offering with our partners and a leading investor such as GIC reflects our long-standing commitment to Airtel and the confidence in the future of the Indian market," said Arthur Lang, the chief executive of Singtel's International Group.

Airtel has "performed well" despite intense competition in the Indian market, he said, adding that Singtel continues to take a long-term view of the world's second biggest telecommunications market.

Weaker contributions from Airtel have dragged Singtel's earnings in recent quarters, including a 14.2% on year fall in the Singapore company's net profit in the October-to-December quarter.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com