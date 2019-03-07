Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Bharti Airtel    BHARTIARTL   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL

(BHARTIARTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bharti Airtel : Singtel to buy $525 million worth stock in India's Bharti Airtel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:07am EST
FILE PHOTO - A Singtel logo is pictured at their head office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) said it will buy roughly $525 million worth Bharti Airtel stock as part of the Indian telecoms operator's plan to raise $4.6 billion through new shares and bonds.

The fund raising plan, announced last month, is aimed at cutting debt and shoring up Bharti Airtel's balance sheet as the Indian telecom industry reels from the impact of a price war triggered by the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Under the plan, Bharti Airtel is looking to sell new shares worth 250 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) for 220 rupees apiece, nearly 30 percent discount to its current stock price, and raise 70 billion rupees via foreign-currency denominated perpetual bonds.

After the rights offering, Singtel's effective interest in Airtel will be 35.2 percent. Singtel has a direct equity stake of about 15 percent, according to Refinitiv data.

"Our participation in this rights offering ... reflects our long-standing commitment to Airtel and the confidence in the future of the Indian market," Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel's International Group, said.

Bharti Airtel's two other major shareholders - Bharti Group and Bharti Telecom - intend to subscribe to their full entitlement, while Singapore's state-backed GIC Private Ltd will commit about 50 billion rupees, Bharti Airtel and Singtel said.

Rising competition in India and waning profits at Bharti Airtel, which reported in January that its quarterly earnings plunged by three quarters, also had a knock-on impact on Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator.

Last month Singtel reported a 14 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt partly by intense competition in India that hit Airtel.

(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL 0.50% 309.4 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -0.33% 2.98 End-of-day quote.2.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHARTI AIRTEL
01:07aBHARTI AIRTEL : Singtel to buy $525 million worth stock in India's Bharti Airtel
RE
12:28aBHARTI AIRTEL : Seeks to Raise US$4.5 Billion to Reduce Debt
DJ
03/06BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel, Zoom join hands for unified communications solution for ..
AQ
03/06Voda Idea, Airtel, Jio pay spectrum dues of over Rs 6,000 crore in March; Rel..
AQ
03/01BHARTI AIRTEL : to raise Rs 32,000 crore via rights issue, perpetual bond
AQ
02/27BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel taps Ciena for high-speed backbone network
AQ
02/27BHARTI AIRTEL : Vodafone Idea may come together to take on Reliance Jio in optic..
AQ
02/27JIO LOSS AT RS 15000 CRORE IF STANDA : Bernstein
AQ
02/27BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel invites Vodafone Idea to join its fibre company
AQ
02/27BHARTI AIRTEL : Sunil Mittal invites rival Vodafone Idea to join with Airtel in ..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 820 B
EBIT 2019 48 300 M
Net income 2019 -10 795 M
Debt 2019 1 107 B
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 5 139,53
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
Capitalization 1 236 B
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 388  INR
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nilanjan Roy Global Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL-0.99%17 424
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 644
MTN GROUP LIMITED-14.08%10 249
TELE2 AB8.85%9 078
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 666
CELLNEX TELECOM14.68%8 160
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.