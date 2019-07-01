Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Bharti Airtel    BHARTIARTL   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL

(BHARTIARTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CEO Collymore, who built Safaricom into $11 billion telco, dies of cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:23am EDT
Robert Collymore, Chief Executive of Kenya's telecom operator Safaricom, speaks during an interview Reuters in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Bob Collymore, the chief executive who helped to turn Safaricom Plc into East Africa's most profitable company with an $11 billion (£9 billion) valuation, has died after a nearly two-year long battle with cancer.

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Bob Collymore, the chief executive who helped to turn Safaricom Plc into East Africa's most profitable company with an $11 billion (£9 billion) valuation, has died after a nearly two-year long battle with cancer.

Collymore, who took the top job with the Kenyan company in 2010, oversaw an increase of nearly 500% in its share value thanks to the popular mobile money transfer service M-Pesa and a growing customer base.

Collymore, who was 61, had agreed in May to serve another year in the role after the Kenyan government, which owns 35% of the company, insisted that a local was picked to succeed him, complicating the hiring process.

The board will meet on Monday to discuss his succession, Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a said.

"The board was aware that sooner or later we needed to organise succession for Bob," he told a news conference. "We will be giving a way forward hopefully later today or in the next 24 hours."

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who worked with Collymore on a joint government and private sector initiative to draw up anti-corruption strategies, mourned his passing.

"We've lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national wellbeing will be missed," the president said in a statement https://twitter.com/StateHouseKenya/status/1145557495332708352.

Employees at the company also spoke warmly of Collymore, praising his friendly personality and care for their welfare.

Collymore had travelled to Britain in October 2017 and received treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer of the blood. He had since been undergoing treatment locally, the company said.

"In recent weeks, his condition worsened and he succumbed to the cancer at his home in the early hours of Monday," the firm said. He is survived by a wife and four children.

REGULATORY BATTLES

Collymore, previously head of corporate affairs at South Africa's Vodacom, led the company through a pricing war sparked by rival operator Airtel Kenya shortly before he joined Safaricom, presiding over a decision to maintain tariffs at elevated levels relative to the competition.

In recent years, he has fought off attempts by the telecoms regulator to break up the company into two, the financial services business and the telecoms business, due to its dominant size.

Safaricom, which is 35% owned by South Africa's Vodacom, controls about 62% of Kenya's mobile market, with 30 million subscribers. Britain's Vodafone has a 5% stake.

Collymore's successor will face the threat of regulatory intervention to seek to increase competition in the sector, analysts said.

"At least in the interim they need someone who will be able to continue the conversation with the government around regulation issues because that is the key risk," said Mbithe Muema, a financial analyst at Infallible Group in Nairobi.

Shares fell 2.7% at the start of trading on Monday before paring the losses to trade 1.4% down in mid-morning.

Those who knew Collymore praised the drive that saw him rise to the top job at Safaricom with just a high school certificate.

"His work ethic was unquestionable," said Jeff Koinange, a local broadcaster who was close friends with Collymore.

A Briton who was born in Guyana, Collymore, launched Vodafone's 3G strategy in the Japanese business market and had worked for retailer Dixons, mobile operator O2 and BT in Britain before joining Vodafone.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed, Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Omar Mohammed and Duncan Miriri
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL 0.53% 348.5 End-of-day quote.20.84%
BT GROUP PLC 0.89% 198.18 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
SAFARICOM PLC End-of-day quote.
VODACOM GROUP LTD -0.42% 119.67 End-of-day quote.-7.95%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.56% 131.311 Delayed Quote.-15.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHARTI AIRTEL
06:23aCEO Collymore, who built Safaricom into $11 billion telco, dies of cancer
RE
06/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Housebuilders lead FTSE 100 rise, buyout offer helps Mer..
RE
06/28Airtel Africa drops 15% in early trade after London debut
RE
06/27IDEA CELLULAR : India moves towards 5G launch amid doubts over high costs, Huawe..
AQ
06/26BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel Africa to Price London Listing at Bottom of Range –..
AQ
06/25JIO, BSNL DRIVE TELECOM SUBSCRIBER B : Trai report
AQ
06/24BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel Africa receives pre-IPO interest worth $200m-bookrunner
AQ
06/24BHARTI AIRTEL : 4G Services Launched in Lakshadweep
AQ
06/22BT BUZZ : Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepare war chest to fight Jio
AQ
06/20BHARTI AIRTEL : Successful listing of Airtel on NSE will deepen market – e..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 871 B
EBIT 2020 65 317 M
Net income 2020 -16 432 M
Debt 2020 894 B
Yield 2020 0,94%
P/E ratio 2020 -96,1x
P/E ratio 2021 308x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
EV / Sales2021 2,85x
Capitalization 1 777 B
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 384  INR
Last Close Price 347  INR
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nilanjan Roy Global Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL20.84%25 793
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%62 099
MTN GROUP LIMITED20.59%14 293
CELLNEX TELECOM54.32%11 054
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 022
TELE2 AB19.96%10 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About