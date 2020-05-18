Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bharti Airtel Limited    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/18
538.15 INR   -2.88%
05/06BHARTI AIRTEL : Zee5 and Airtel deepen strategic collaboration
AQ
04/28Nokia wins network equipment order from India's Bharti Airtel
RE
04/23BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bharti Airtel 4Q Loss Wider Than Expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:14pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net loss widened more than expected due to an exceptional charge the telecom took on the payment of regulatory dues to the Indian government.

Bharti swung to a net loss of 52.37 billion rupees ($692.63 million) from a net profit of INR1.07 billion in the same period a year earlier, it said late Monday.

The results compared with the INR854 million net loss projected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue, however, rose 15% to INR237.22 billion, backed by growth in mobile data traffic

During the quarter, the Indian company took an exceptional charge of INR70.04 billion on account of a reassessment of regulatory costs.

Late last year, India's top court had ruled that telecoms operating in the country need to pay the government in a dispute over licensing fees, which hurt many companies including Bharti.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC -6.79% 36.35 Delayed Quote.-54.53%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -2.88% 538.15 End-of-day quote.-3.56%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.37% 2.68 End-of-day quote.0.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
05/06BHARTI AIRTEL : Zee5 and Airtel deepen strategic collaboration
AQ
04/28Nokia wins network equipment order from India's Bharti Airtel
RE
04/23BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED : annual earnings release
04/21Government aid is required to sail Indian telcos from AGR storm, says GlobalD..
AQ
04/14BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel and Apollo Hospital Group join forces to help India Break..
AQ
04/06BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel Digital TV launches Exclusive CuriosityStream Channel
AQ
03/18BHARTI AIRTEL : Tiny Indian rights group piles pressure on Vodafone Idea
RE
03/10CISCO : Airtel Collaborates With Cisco to Launch India's First Automated Etherne..
AQ
02/29India's Airtel says $1.1 billion payment complies with top court's order on d..
RE
02/21Global telcos join Alphabet, SoftBank's flying cellphone antenna lobbying eff..
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 869 B
EBIT 2020 88 153 M
Net income 2020 -270 152 M
Debt 2020 1 040 B
Yield 2020 0,32%
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 101x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
EV / Sales2021 3,94x
Capitalization 2 935 B
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 595,73 INR
Last Close Price 538,15 INR
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-3.56%39 831
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.71%62 815
CELLNEX TELECOM-0.47%20 957
SAFARICOM PLC1.05%10 353
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-10.49%8 497
DIGI.COM2.28%7 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group