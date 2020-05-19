Bharti Airtel Swung to Net Loss in 4Q -- Earnings Review

By Kosaku Narioka

Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported fourth-quarter results late Monday. Here is what you need to know.

NET LOSS: The Indian telecom company swung to a net loss of 52.37 billion Indian rupees ($692.6 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from a net profit of INR1.07 billion a year earlier. That was worse than the estimated INR854 million in net loss from a FactSet poll of analysts.

REVENUE: Fourth-quarter revenue, including other income, rose 15% to INR238.22 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--LICENSE FEES: The bottom line was hit by exceptional charges of INR70.04 billion, primarily the costs related to longstanding telecom-license disputes with the government.

--UNDERLYING GROWTH: Many of its business segments showed earnings improvement. Operating profit rose 34% for its mobile services in Africa and 72% for information-technology services for businesses and governments, while the mobile services in India swung to profit.

