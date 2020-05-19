Log in
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/18
538.15 INR   -2.88%
12:41aBharti Airtel Swung to Net Loss in 4Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
05/18Bharti Airtel 4Q Loss Wider Than Expected
DJ
05/06BHARTI AIRTEL : Zee5 and Airtel deepen strategic collaboration
AQ
News 
Bharti Airtel Swung to Net Loss in 4Q -- Earnings Review

Bharti Airtel Swung to Net Loss in 4Q -- Earnings Review

05/19/2020 | 12:41am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported fourth-quarter results late Monday. Here is what you need to know.

NET LOSS: The Indian telecom company swung to a net loss of 52.37 billion Indian rupees ($692.6 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from a net profit of INR1.07 billion a year earlier. That was worse than the estimated INR854 million in net loss from a FactSet poll of analysts.

REVENUE: Fourth-quarter revenue, including other income, rose 15% to INR238.22 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--LICENSE FEES: The bottom line was hit by exceptional charges of INR70.04 billion, primarily the costs related to longstanding telecom-license disputes with the government.

--UNDERLYING GROWTH: Many of its business segments showed earnings improvement. Operating profit rose 34% for its mobile services in Africa and 72% for information-technology services for businesses and governments, while the mobile services in India swung to profit.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 869 B
EBIT 2020 88 153 M
Net income 2020 -270 152 M
Debt 2020 1 040 B
Yield 2020 0,32%
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 101x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
EV / Sales2021 3,94x
Capitalization 2 935 B
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-3.56%38 772
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.71%62 815
CELLNEX TELECOM-0.47%20 957
SAFARICOM PLC1.05%10 353
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-10.49%8 497
DIGI.COM2.28%7 844
