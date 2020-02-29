Log in
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

India's Airtel says $1.1 billion payment complies with top court's order on dues

02/29/2020 | 02:59am EST
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram

India's Bharti Airtel Ltd said it was complying with a Supreme Court order to pay dues, after it paid more than 80 billion rupees ($1.10 billion) to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Saturday.

The court, which had ordered Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel among others, to pay 920 billion rupees in overdue levies and interest by Jan. 23, rejected petitions last month to review its October order.

Airtel has deposited with the DoT 30.04 billion rupees and an additional 50 billion as an ad-hoc payment to cover differences, if any, it said.

"We have now complied," the company said in a statement, referring to the judgment and court directions of Oct 24, 2019.

The Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling and agreed with the government's definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which mobile carriers have contested for more than a decade.

Companies say AGR should comprise just revenue accrued from core services, while the government says it should include all revenue, such as money from rent, land sales or sale of scrap.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC -2.48% 64.85 Delayed Quote.-18.89%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -0.87% 531.8 End-of-day quote.-0.60%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -4.75% 134.36 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 1.32% 3.85 End-of-day quote.-37.40%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 870 B
EBIT 2020 89 187 M
Net income 2020 -265 723 M
Debt 2020 966 B
Yield 2020 0,34%
P/E ratio 2020 -9,64x
P/E ratio 2021 89,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,40x
EV / Sales2021 3,79x
Capitalization 2 858 B
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 579,44  INR
Last Close Price 524,05  INR
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-0.60%39 387
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.33%61 816
CELLNEX TELECOM14.33%18 581
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 051
TELE2 AB (PUBL)7.10%9 910
MTN GROUP LIMITED-1.41%8 441
