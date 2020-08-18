Log in
Sensex, Nifty gain, Reliance among top boosts

08/18/2020 | 12:10am EDT
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai

Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, led by state-run NTPC Ltd and index heavy-weight Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 11,297.30 by 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.48% higher at 38,234.76.

NTPC rose 1.68% and Reliance Industries added 1.2%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 1.26% and was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, the country continued to see a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Tuesday, the death toll stood at 51,797 and the number of infections crossed 2.70 million.

India's coronavirus-hit economy may have shrunk by as much as a fourth in the June quarter, according to a poll https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicators/covid-hit-indian-economy-may-have-shrunk-14-26-in-q1-say-economists-in-et-poll/articleshow/77603426.cms of 11 economists conducted by the Economic Times newspaper.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -1.42% 521.4 End-of-day quote.14.39%
NTPC LTD 7.81% 95.3 End-of-day quote.-19.95%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.06% 2091.35 End-of-day quote.38.13%
SENSEX 30 0.46% 38050.78 Real-time Quote.-7.76%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 0.00% 8.95 End-of-day quote.45.53%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED 5.52% 170.1 End-of-day quote.-41.79%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 007 B 13 480 M 13 480 M
Net income 2021 -59 505 M -796 M -796 M
Net Debt 2021 1 135 B 15 183 M 15 183 M
P/E ratio 2021 -51,2x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 2 843 B 38 039 M 38 050 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 19 650
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 690,15 INR
Last Close Price 521,40 INR
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Badal Bagri Co-Chief Financial Officer
Nakul Sehgal Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED14.39%38 523
SOFTBANK CORP.1.85%66 591
CELLNEX TELECOM39.74%24 382
SAFARICOM PLC-9.84%10 233
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-9.27%9 771
DIGI.COM-5.83%7 717
