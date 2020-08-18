Sensex, Nifty gain, Reliance among top boosts

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 11,297.30 by 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.48% higher at 38,234.76.

NTPC rose 1.68% and Reliance Industries added 1.2%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 1.26% and was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, the country continued to see a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Tuesday, the death toll stood at 51,797 and the number of infections crossed 2.70 million.

India's coronavirus-hit economy may have shrunk by as much as a fourth in the June quarter, according to a poll https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicators/covid-hit-indian-economy-may-have-shrunk-14-26-in-q1-say-economists-in-et-poll/articleshow/77603426.cms of 11 economists conducted by the Economic Times newspaper.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)