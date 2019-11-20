Log in
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD

(532454)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bharti Airtel : India Government Defers Spectrum Payments Owed by Telecom Companies

0
11/20/2019 | 09:42pm EST

By P.R.Venkat

India's government has decided to defer spectrum payments that telecommunication companies need to pay, a move that is likely to benefit companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The cabinet approved a proposal to defer the spectrum payments for two years to mitigate the financial stress faced by the telecom services sector, according to a statement posted on the government's website late Wednesday.

Last month, India's top court ruled that telecom companies operating in the country need to pay 920 billion Indian rupees ($12.81 billion) to the government in a dispute over licensing fees.

Telecom companies including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had said the court's decision could severely hurt their finances and sought relief from the government.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel posted a INR230.45 billion net loss for the July-September quarter as it made provisions for the payments. Similarly, Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of INR509.21 billion for the quarter ended September, marking its worst quarterly loss ever.

"Deferment of spectrum auction installments will ease the cash outflow of the stressed telecom service providers and facilitate payment of statutory liabilities and interest on bank loans," according to the statement.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 7.36% 439.25 End-of-day quote.51.42%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 16.53% 7.05 End-of-day quote.-73.47%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 850 B
EBIT 2020 75 035 M
Net income 2020 -157 296 M
Debt 2020 1 104 B
Yield 2020 0,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -457x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 2 244 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 437,44  INR
Last Close Price 437,25  INR
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD51.42%31 366
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%65 458
CELLNEX TELECOM87.09%15 755
MTN GROUP LIMITED9.11%11 737
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 242
TELE2 AB (PUBL)24.48%10 034
