BHARTI AIRTEL LTD

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD

(532454)
News 
News

Bharti Airtel Plans $3 Billion Fundraise After Telecoms Fees Ruling

12/04/2019 | 08:20pm EST

By P.R.Venkat

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) is planning to raise $3 billion through a mix of equity and debt issuance, as it seeks to mobilize resources to prepare for the possible payment of overdue levies and interest to India's government.

Of the total, $2 billion is expected to be raised either through the private placement of shares or offering of shares to the public or issuance of convertible securities, Bharti Airtel said in a filing to the Bombay stock exchange late Wednesday.

The telecom is aiming to raise another $1 billion through the issuance of foreign-currency-convertible bonds.

A special committee of directors will decide how to implement the fundraising plans, Bharti Airtel said.

As one of India's largest telecommunications provider, Bharti Airtel has been hurt by a ruling from the country's Supreme Court in October saying that telecom companies operating in the country must pay 920 billion rupees ($12.87 billion) to the government in a dispute over spectrum-licensing fees.

Telecoms have said the court's decision could severely hurt their finances and have made provisions for those payments.

Last month, Bharti Airtel posted a INR230.45 billion net loss for the July-September quarter partly due to those provisions.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC -0.95% 78 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 0.09% 458.95 End-of-day quote.58.21%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -0.58% 3.4 End-of-day quote.16.84%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 854 B
EBIT 2020 76 076 M
Net income 2020 -187 974 M
Debt 2020 1 093 B
Yield 2020 0,60%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 1 380x
EV / Sales2020 4,05x
EV / Sales2021 3,66x
Capitalization 2 365 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 489,84  INR
Last Close Price 460,85  INR
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
