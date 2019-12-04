Bharti Airtel Plans $3 Billion Fundraise After Telecoms Fees Ruling

By P.R.Venkat



Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) is planning to raise $3 billion through a mix of equity and debt issuance, as it seeks to mobilize resources to prepare for the possible payment of overdue levies and interest to India's government.

Of the total, $2 billion is expected to be raised either through the private placement of shares or offering of shares to the public or issuance of convertible securities, Bharti Airtel said in a filing to the Bombay stock exchange late Wednesday.

The telecom is aiming to raise another $1 billion through the issuance of foreign-currency-convertible bonds.

A special committee of directors will decide how to implement the fundraising plans, Bharti Airtel said.

As one of India's largest telecommunications provider, Bharti Airtel has been hurt by a ruling from the country's Supreme Court in October saying that telecom companies operating in the country must pay 920 billion rupees ($12.87 billion) to the government in a dispute over spectrum-licensing fees.

Telecoms have said the court's decision could severely hurt their finances and have made provisions for those payments.

Last month, Bharti Airtel posted a INR230.45 billion net loss for the July-September quarter partly due to those provisions.

