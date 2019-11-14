Log in
Bharti Airtel : Posts INR230.45 Billion Net Loss in 2Q Due to Higher Provisions

11/14/2019 | 08:25pm EST

By P.R.Venkat

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) posted a net loss of 230.45 billion rupees ($3.20 billion) in the second quarter as the company made provisions for payments it expects to pay to the Indian government.

Consolidated revenue during the July-September quarter came in at INR211.99 billion, from INR202.30 billion in the same period last year, said Bharti, one of India's largest telecom-services provider, on late Thursday.

Bharti said it is making a provision of INR284.50 billion to pay overdue levies and interests to the government following the Indian Supreme Court's ruling last month on a dispute over licensing fees.

"The management is reviewing its options and remedies available, including but not limited to filing petitions before the Supreme Court," the company said, adding that it will also seek relief from the government.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

